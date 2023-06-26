After a wet winter and above-average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds quickly dried the abundant annual grasses, reported CalFire officials.
The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass, and as seasonally hotter, drier conditions in the region continue, CalFire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Tehama and Glenn counties.
This suspension is now in effect and suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. The burn suspension also includes all unincorporated areas of Tehama County, except for the communities of Mineral, Childs Meadows, Deer Creek, and Mill Creek.
Residents should check with their local fire officials for burning restrictions in the Capay Fire District, Corning city limits, or if they live in portions of Glenn County that are not in the SRA. Burning is not allowed within the City of Red Bluff.
While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Calfire is asking residents to take that extra time to prepare homes and properties for wildfire by creating defensible space and hardening your home for safety ahead of wildfire season.
“Residents should take action to lower the chances of wildfires damaging their properties,” said CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Bob Farias.
CalFire reports since the first of this year, firefighters across the state have already responded to more than 1,660 wildfires.
Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:
• Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.
• Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.
• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility
Calfire may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CalFire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.
The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A valid campfire permit is required and can be obtained online at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, Home Hardening, Evacuation Planning and how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.