The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region has prompted CalFire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning for the higher elevations of eastern Tehama County, which includes the communities of Mineral, Childs Meadows, Deer Creek, and Mill Creek.
Now in effect, the suspension includes all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.
The residential burn permit suspension went into effect for the rest of Tehama County and the State Responsibility Areas (SRA) of Glenn County June 26.
Residential burn permits are also suspended in the Capay Fire District, Corning, and portions of Glenn County not in the SRA. Burning is not allowed within the City of Red Bluff.
Following are CalFire tips to help prepare homes and property against the threat of fire:
• Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.
• Landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.
• Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris, like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.
CalFire may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CalFire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.
The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if maintained in such a manner that prevents their spread to the wildland. Local fire stations or PreventWildfireCa.org can issue required campfire permits. For additional information visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org