Corning and Tehama County are among several recipients of state grants for infrastructure repairs.
The California Transportation Commission approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
In Corning the Jewett Creek Bridge at Kirkwood Road Project will replace the 1925 functionally obsolete bridge and the Red Bluff Bridges Project, which includes the East Sand Slough Bridge, Samson Slough Bridge and Paynes Creek Slough Bridge, constructs seismic retrofit of three the bridges.
“California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity,” said CalTrans Director Tony Tavares. “Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking.”
Active transportation projects and $878 million in projects approved include two in Redding, two in Susanville one in Siskiyou County, the Dixie Fire South Project and one in Modoc County.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.