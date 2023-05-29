California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said he applauds the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to “reject the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States Rule.”
“California Farm Bureau appreciates the Supreme Court’s decision,” Johansson added. “Our farmers and ranchers have faced years of confusion over what waters are regulated by the federal government. Today’s decision brings greater clarity.”
The court’s ruling in case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reportedly reins in the EPA’s authority under the Clean Water Act to regulate water bodies on private properties, Johansson said.
In a majority opinion, the court wrote that under the Biden administration’s rule, landowners “potentially face severe criminal and civil penalties” even for accidentally discharging pollutants into navigable waters.
“Agriculture is intrinsically tied to the earth,” Johansson added. “Our farmers and ranchers have a strong interest in effective, efficient and reasonable rules for the protection and management of the nation’s water and land resources.”
