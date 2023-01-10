The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Dec. 30 released the revised definition of the “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule to redefine waters protected under the federal Clean Water Act. This new rule will replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson expressed his concerns on behalf of farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses in the state.
“This rule will have a substantial effect on our members and the ability of our farmers and ranchers in California to continue to utilize their land,” Johansson said. “We are particularly concerned about small farms and ranches needing costly legal or consulting expertise to farm ground they have already thoughtfully and sustainably stewarded.”
According to the EPA, the final rule restores essential water protections that where in place prior to 2015 under the Clean Water Act. The redefined rule takes effect 60 days from its publication in the Federal Register.
The rulemaking is significant for a few reasons. Where the Navigable Waters Protection Rule limited the reach of the Clean Water Act on the basis of statutory language and the U.S. v. Rapanos plurality opinion, the Biden Administration’s rule redefinition relies heavily on the Clean Water Act’s statutory purpose “to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters”. Instead of treating subsequent language in the Clean Water Act as a limitation on that purpose, the Biden Administration sees subsequent language, including language describing environmental protections in the Act as “the primary responsibilities and rights of the States,” as ways to accomplish that overriding statutory purpose.
The Administration’s focus on climate change and environmental justice is also evident in the rulemaking. The Administration sees mitigation of the effects of climate change and the protection of underserved communities as justifications for expanding the reach of the Clean Water Act through a revised definition of WOTUS, according to reports.