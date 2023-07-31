To protect California’s environment and public health, the state Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) has adopted a rule requiring manufacturers of motor vehicle tires for sale in California to evaluate safer alternatives to 6PPD, a chemical that helps reduce tire cracking and extends the useful life of tires.
According to DTSC, 6PPD reacts with ozone in the air to form another chemical, 6PPD-quinone, that was found to kill coho salmon as they migrate upstream to spawn.
The chemical has been detected in California streams at concentrations shown to kill at least half of coho in laboratory studies, researchers stated.
DTSC’s regulation to add motor vehicle tires containing 6PPD to the state’s list of priority products proposed in 2022, will take effect Oct. 1. Domestic and foreign tire manufacturers will have until the end of November to notify DTSC if they manufacture 6PPD-containing tires placed into the stream of commerce in California. DTSC authorities said they are working with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) to help tiremakers navigate the process.
“We are working with the U.S. EPA, other states, researchers and the Tire Manufacturers Association to find a path to make tires safer for our environment without compromising on-road safety,” said DTSC Director Dr. Meredith Williams.
The new regulation is the culmination of work that started after scientists in the Pacific Northwest found a startling link between coho salmon deaths and 6PPD used in motor vehicle tires, DTSC said, adding, the confirmed presence of chemical in California’s waterways threatens the state’s remaining coho salmon populations, which have been classified as endangered or threatened by the state.
DTSC Deputy Director Karl Palmer said, “6PPD plays a crucial role in the safety of tires on California’s roads and, currently, there are no widely available safer alternatives. For this reason, our framework is ideally suited for identifying alternatives to 6PPD that ensure the continued safety of the tires on California’s roads while protecting California’s fish populations and the communities that rely on them.”