As a solar panel installation crew was digging a trench on South Street in Corning last week they hit and damaged a Pacific Gas and Electric Company gas line. One of the first questions Corning Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Tomlinson asked the crew when responding to the incident was whether the company had called PG&E’s 811 resource before conducting the project – the answer was “no”.
Aug. 11 was PG&E’s National 811 Day, enlisted to help remediate scenarios like the South Street example and to raise awareness of the importance of making a free call to 811 before any digging project, large or small.
“Whether you are a property owner or a contractor, calling 811 will help ensure that projects involving digging can be done safely while avoiding expensive repairs or fines due to damaging underground utility lines,” said Paul Moreno of PG&E’s public communications.
Underground utility lines can be shallow, according to PG&E, sometimes only a few inches below the surface, so it is important to call 811 before any project that involves digging, including building or replacing a fence, planting or landscaping, and beginning construction work.
When a call is placed to 811 and a request is made to have lines located and marked, a professional locator will come to the project site to mark the location of underground utility lines, including gas, electric, water, telecom and sewer, all free of charge.
Knowing where underground lines are buried while you are digging and following safe digging practices will help keep you and your family safe and connected to essential utility services.
In PG&E service area, lines have been damaged due to digging 776 times so far this year, officials stated, adding, in 58 percent of those cases, 811 wasn’t called. And for residential customers, the percentage of those striking lines while digging who didn’t call 811 is 90 percent.
“Most residents have no idea they are supposed to call 811 before digging or trenching,” Tomlinson said. “But it is really important because the outcome can be dangerous if you don’t.”
In addition, making a free call to 811 can also save residents money, as damaging an underground line while digging leads to repair costs averaging $3,500.
“Customer and contractor safety is the main driver behind 811. There are considerable risks around digging without knowing where your lines are located. Striking an underground utility line while digging can be dangerous and lead to expensive repairs. Calling 811 is free, easy and fast. This important step will help keep customers, their family and neighbors safe,” said Joe Forline, PG&E senior vice president, Gas Operations.
Warmer weather months see an increase in digging projects and a corresponding increase in the number of strikes to underground lines that have not been marked ahead of time.
PG&E reports the leading causes of damages to underground utility lines while digging on private property include building or replacing a fence, gardening and landscaping, planting a tree or removing a stump, sewer and irrigation work and building a deck or patio.
Customers should call 811 a minimum of two business days before beginning any project that involves digging, no matter how large or small, PG&E said. Customers also can visit 811express online to have underground utility lines marked for their project site.
Once 811 has been called, professional utility workers for all utilities, including gas, electric, water, sewer and telecommunications, will be dispatched to mark the location of all underground utility lines for the project site with flags, spray paint, or both
The 811 call center serving Northern and Central California, USA North, is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide Spanish and other translation services.
PG&E Safe Digging Tips
• Mark project area in white: Identify the digging location by drawing a box around the area using white paint, white stakes, white flags, white chalk or even white baking flour.
• Call 811 or submit an online request a minimum of two working days before digging: Be prepared to provide the address and general location of the project, project start date and type of digging activity. Requests can be submitted a maximum of 14 days prior to the start of the project.
• Dig safely: Use hand tools when digging within 24 inches of the outside edge of underground lines. Leave utility flags, stakes or paint marks in place until the project is finished. Backfill and compact the soil.
• Be aware of signs of a natural gas leak: Smell for a “rotten egg” odor, listen for hissing, whistling or roaring sounds and look for dirt spraying into the air, bubbling in a pond or creek and dead/dying vegetation in an otherwise moist area. In response to the smell of gas, call 911 and then call PG&E at 800-743-5000.