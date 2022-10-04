The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has started work to improve the condition of thirteen bridges in Shasta and Tehama counties. The $7.3 million project is entirely funded by Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
“Bridge maintenance projects like these are essential for keeping the structures in good shape for the movement of goods and persons throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Dave Moore, Caltrans District 2 director. “Thanks to full funding from Senate Bill 1, this vital project is set to begin soon and will conduct the needed rehabilitation efforts to keep traffic safely on these structures for many years to come.”
The project will rehabilitate the following bridges: All are located at Interstate 5 unless otherwise noted.
Shasta County -
· Smith Road Overcrossing
· Twin View Boulevard Undercrossing
· Union School Road Overcrossing
· Fawndale Overcrossing
· Gilman Road Overcrossing
· Vollmers Road Undercrossing
Tehama County -
· Moran Road Overcrossing
· Willow Creek Bridge
· Sacramento River Bridge
· Jellys Ferry Overcrossing
· Nine Mile Hill Overcrossing
· South Fork Dibble Creek Bridge (Highway 36, Tehama County)
· Cow Creek Bridge (State Route 44, Shasta County)
While night work is scheduled for most locations on Interstate 5, travelers should expect one-way traffic control on local road overcrossing/undercrossing locations in the area.
In addition, motorists should plan for 24/7 one-way traffic control with up to 11-minute delays at the Cow Creek Bridge location on State Route 44 near Palo Cedro when work occurs in this area (currently anticipated for spring 2023).
The eastbound onramp to SR 44 from Deschutes Road will also be closed most of the time work is underway at the Cow Creek Bridge location, with detour signs in place. One-way traffic control is also expected at the South Fork Dibble Creek Bridge location with up to 6-minute delays when operations are conducted at this location.
Drivers are reminded that the law requires them to slow down, obey temporary speed limit reductions, and drive carefully in and around construction areas. Motorists also should allot extra time for delays.
The project is currently anticipated to be completed by early August 2023. Myers & Sons Construction LLC is the lead contractor on the project.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually shared equally between the state and local agencies. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.