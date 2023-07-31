A semi-truck’s trailer was filled to capacity last week as Caltrans cleared garbage and debris from homeless camps on state property in Corning.
Jeff Miller, Caltrans interim encampment director, said the project included clearing areas under and around Interstate 5 in the Corning area.
“We cleared three areas, one near the truck stop at Burch Creek, another where Jewett Creek runs under the freeway and another at the freeway onramp near Round Table Pizza,” he added.
Caltrans utilized a hazmat company and crew to complete the job due to unknown hazards that could be within the cleared sites.
“These are often places where people have been living and leaving their garbage and waste,” Miller said. “There could be items such as drug paraphernalia and bodily waste. We have to be very careful and safe.”
A California Highway Patrol officer was on-site at all three locations to enforce safety for Caltrans personnel and the hazmat crew.
Previous to the clean-up of state property, Caltrans gave 48-hour notice to people living on the property that it was to be cleared.
“Giving the 48-hour notice is Caltrans policy. When we got here (the Jewett Creek site) there were three piles of personal property piled up on the creek bank on private property,” Miller said. “We can’t touch any of that stuff because it is no longer on state property.”
The project was one Caltrans conducts on a scheduled and at-need basis.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said the city has conducted several clearings of homeless camps over the years in many different sites.
“Unfortunately, we can’t clear sites where people are actively living unless they agree for us to relocate them to a shelter. That very seldom happens,” he added. “We usually have to wait until a homeless camp is abandoned and then we go in and clean it up. It takes hours of manpower, equipment and hauling to clean a camp.”
In California it is not illegal to be homeless and for years county and city jurisdictions could not force someone to move due to constitutional protections and court rulings.
However, noted Fears, the city has the authority to issue citations for loitering or trespassing, or arrest people who are engaged in criminal behavior.
In December, state legislation introduced the CalWorks Housing Program, and the Homeless Courts Pilot Program, which prohibits a person from sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property upon any street, sidewalk, or other public property within 500 feet of a school, daycare center, park or library.
Tehama County is currently in the process of developing a homeless shelter in Red Bluff where the homeless can be temporarily housed and provided social, medical, mental, educational, drug abuse and job services. Property for the shelter has been procured, located on S. Main Street behind the Raley’s shopping center, and a design developed. Funding for the project came through the state, county and grants.