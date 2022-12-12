California Department of Transportation has released its 2023 District 2 Project Map for Tehama County, including a $22 million project to construct new southbound scale facility at the California Highway Patrol Cottonwood Scales and the $15 million Sacramento River Bridge/Interstate 5 Seismic Retrofit project which is currently under construction.
The map shows the projects that are planned, in development, and in construction throughout the county.
Along with the scale facility and bridge projects, the CalTrans 2023 list includes four fencing installation projects at a price tag of $990,000 each. These four projects are currently underway and expected to be completed by June 2023.
At a cost of $3.8 million, the Thomes Creek Bridge Maintenance project will start in July 2023 and end in January 2024.
Other projects are improve/clear recovery zone and unspecified bridge maintenance.
Looking forward into 2024, CalTrans plans a $14 million broadband installation project, $21 million Dibble Creek pavement rehabilitation project, $7.3 million South Avenue/Highway 99E roundabout project, and another pavement rehabilitation project at $33 million. Less costly project include culvert and bridge projects.
For more information on these projects and other CalTrans District 2 information, go online to dot.ca.gov/caltrans/district-2