The California Department of Transportation District 2 (Caltrans) has several projects slated for Tehama County roadways and bridges in the near future.
Along with Stimpel-Wiebelhaus Associates, Caltrans is preparing to begin work on a pavement repair project on State Route 32 west of the junction with State Route 36 in Tehama County, and State Route 99E at the Butte and Tehama counties line north to Los Molinos.
These projects are among several others in District 2 utilizing $7.3 million to replace asphalt concrete through dig outs. Other projects are in Shasta, Siskiyou, Plumas and Modoc counties.
Construction activities were scheduled to have started on July 19.
During construction at any of the project sites, motorists should plan for lane closures on interstate locations and one-way traffic control with up to 15-minute delays at all other locations. Work will be conducted Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
Caltrans authorities asks motorists to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas, follow speed limit reductions in place, and allot extra time for delays.
The projects are currently anticipated to be completed by the end of September.
In addition, Caltrans has announced maintenance work projects on 17 bridges throughout District 2, including two separate projects on Deer Creek Bridge at State Route 32 in Tehama County.
Work on these projects was announced to have begun July 24, with the goal to improve travel and facilitate goods movement.
Maintenance operations will include polyester concrete overlay, joint seal and abutment work.
Included in the project are bridges in Tehama, Lassen and Plumas counties funded through $5.2 million from the Senate Bill 1 Road and Repair Accountability Act.
“These bridge repairs are vital for keeping the structures in good shape for the movement of people and goods throughout Northern California and beyond,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Thanks to accelerated funding from SB 1, this important project is set to begin soon and will conduct the needed rehabilitation efforts to keep traffic moving safely on these structures for years to come.”
American Civil Constructors West Coast LLC is the lead contractor on these projects. Work will continue on the project until winter suspension and is currently planned for completion by April of 2024.
To stay up to date on highway projects, follow Caltrans on Facebook and Twitter. The public can also call 530- 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.