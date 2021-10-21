REDDING – CalTrans is notifying travels on a number of District 2 Safety Roadside Rest Area closures for the winter season beginning Nov. .
The following rest areas will be closed:
- Hillcrest Safety Roadside Rest Area (State Route 299, 4 miles east of Montgomery Creek, Shasta County)
- Massack Safety Roadside Rest Area (State Route 70, 6.5 miles east of Quincy, Plumas County)
- Lester T. Davis Safety Roadside Rest Area (State Route 70, 3 miles east of Portola, Plumas County)
- Shingletown Safety Roadside Rest Area (State Route 44, 3 miles east of Shingletown, Shasta County)
- Lake Almanor Safety Roadside Rest Area (State Route 36, 4.3 miles east of Chester, Plumas County)
These five facilities are closed seasonally as maintenance crews focus their time and efforts on the roadways over the winter months. Hazardous conditions from ice and snow are present in these areas during the winter season, which also can lend to plumbing issues at these facilities.
In addition to the seasonal closure, the Hillcrest and Shingletown Safety Roadside Rest Areas are currently closed due to a groundwater well pump replacement project.
For a list of Safety Roadside Rest Areas availability throughout the state visit QuickMap. For more information contact District 2 Public Information by calling 530-225-3426.