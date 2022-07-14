Caltrans is looking for volunteers to take part in its Adopt-a-Highway in Tehama, Shasta, Siskiyou, Trinity, Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties. Adopters are eligible for up to $250 per adoption, per month.
Adopt-a-Highway volunteers help create cleaner and more beautiful roadsides by removing litter, planting trees and flowers, clearing graffiti, and thinning overgrown vegetation along California’s state highway systems.
There are more than 200 adoptable sites available in District 2. Caltrans is looking for individuals, businesses and organizations to become partners in helping keep the highways clean.
Thanks to the Clean California incentive program volunteers can now receive a stipend for their hard work.
“District 2 is making good progress with increasing our adoptions, but we can still use a lot of help in our rural communities,” said Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Saedra Stallings. “Signing up today with the Adopt-A-Highway Program cannot only help keep your community clean but it will also put extra cash in your pocket!”
Caltrans will award up to $250 per adoption, per month for activities such as:
• $250 for clearing litter on both sides of a highway
• $62.50 for each ramp, or $250 for all four ramps
• Up to $250 for cleanup activities at other locations, such as along bike paths or park-and-ride facilities.
Caltrans will require volunteers to submit information – including date, location, amount of trash collected, number of volunteers, hours worked and pictures – following eligible cleanup activities to receive a payment. Adopt-A-Highway participants are limited to one payment a month.
There is no cost to participate in the Adopt-A-Highway program, and Caltrans will provide all the necessary safety equipment and supplies As part of the program, Caltrans installs signs displaying the name of the person, family, organization, or business on all segments of adopted highway.
Volunteers interested in participating in the Adopt-A-Highway Program can call 866-ADOPTAHWY (866-236-7824) or visit CleanCA.com for more information.
Since its inception in 1989, more than 120,000 Californians have cleaned and enhanced more than 15,000 shoulder-miles of roadside. The incentives augment the overall goals of the Clean California program by providing additional resources to maintain and beautify the state's roadways.
To learn more about the Adopt-A-Highway program contact Saedra Stallings at D2AAH@dot.ca.gov or call 1-866-ADOPTAHWY/1-866-236-