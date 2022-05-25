Caltrans has started work on the Champlin Slough Bridge Replacement project, which will completely replace the existing bridge structure located just south of Los Molinos on Highway 99E in Tehama County. The project also includes new guard railing, and the addition of numerous safety features.
Work on the project will include nightly one-way traffic control, with the highway fully closed to through traffic starting June 6 tentatively for seven weeks. A detour for travelers will be provided (see map).
The $7.5 million project includes 90 working days, with 40 calendar days requiring Highway 99E closure. The entire project is expected to be completed by mid-August.
To stay up to date the highway project, go online to the Caltrans Facebook or Twitter pages. Project information can also be found on the Caltrans District 2 webpage. The public can also call (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.
Contractor Viking Construction Company Inc., North Region Construction and Caltrans District 2 express appreciation to the traveling public and local communities for their patience during the construction of the project.