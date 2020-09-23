Campaign One At A Time working to fill Corning boy’s wish

Campaign One At A Time is seeking donations for its September campaign child, a 12-year-old Corning boy, Jayden Oakes, who has been diagnosed with colon cancer, said Tanya Panopio, community outreach director for Campaign One At A Time, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing positive experiences and fulfilling the dreams of children battling cancer.
“During a child’s campaign, our team spends quality time with the child and their family. We take them to fun events and provide the child with gifts relevant to their passions,” Panopio said.
Oakes has endured 14 rounds of chemo, a 17-hour surgery removing over 1,000 tumors, and did four rounds of immunotherapy right after he was diagnosed.
“In June 2020, they found out the cancer had returned to his liver and lungs,” Panopio added. “We are on a mission to raise $5,000 to get Jayden a PC set up for gaming so that he can enjoy playing games on his computer while battling colon cancer, as well as providing some extra joy and support for Jayden and his family as they navigate his second battle with cancer.”
Oakes was diagnosed in July 2019 with juvenile colon cancer.
His friends and family say he has been incredibly tough and brave throughout the entire ordeal he has gone through since that time.
He loves the 49ers, riding dirt bikes, is an honor student, and athlete, participates in Boy Scouts, and is known to be a “born leader”.
Oakes grandmother, Jayne Vinson, has expressed her gratitude for all of the support the family has received from the community, friends - new and old, and many organizations giving help during this critical time.
Campaign One At A Time is requesting donations from the community towards this cause. Any and all donations made towards Campaign One At A Time can be tax-deductible.
To make a donation, go online to https://campaignoaat.