With the recent lifting of the regional stay-at-home order in all parts of the state, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now allowing overnight camping on department lands, state-operated wildlife areas and federal wildlife refuges where camping is permitted.
The reopening of camping and the overnight use of camp trailers and motorhomes will accommodate waterfowl hunters participating in the Youth Waterfowl Hunt Days Feb. 6-7 and the Veterans and Active Military Hunt Days Feb. 13-14 at wildlife areas and federal refuges in throughout the state's waterfowl zones.
However, the state's pandemic-related travel advisory remains in effect, asking Californians to avoid non-essential travel to any part of state more than 120 miles from one’s place of residence. Avoiding travel reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Campers are strongly encouraged to review the 2020 CDFW Wildlife Area Operational Changes due to COVID-19 webpage prior to visiting any state-operated wildlife area or refuge in order to understand all required health and safety practices in place to help protect visitors and staff. Waterfowl hunters are further advised to check with the individual property they are planning to hunt for specific entry procedures, details and other regulations.
Those planning to utilize a state-operated wildlife area or refuge are asked to follow the COVID-19-related guidelines of staying local, plan ahead to make sure the destination is open, six feet distance, wash hands often, and other precautions.