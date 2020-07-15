The candidate filing period in Tehama County for the Nov. 3 consolidated general election opened on Monday, July 13 and closes on Friday, Aug. 7, announced Tehama County Clerk and Recorder Jennifer Vise.
Candidates filing for an elected city position need to contact the City Clerk of the specific city, Vise said. In Corning, Lisa Linnet is the city clerk and can be contacted by calling 824-7033 or go to City Hall, 794, Third St, Corning..
Vise said all in-person contact at the county office will be done by appointment only, and those interested in filing a candidate form can contact the Tehama County Elections Office, 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff, at 530-527-8190 or by email at elections@co.tehama.ca.us.
Positions to be on the Nov. 3 ballot in Corning include city clerk, city treasurer, mayor, two city council seats, and Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors, Corning Union High School District Board, and Coring Union Elementary School District Board.
Those currently sitting the elected official seats up for grabs are Mayor Doug Hatley, City Clerk Lisa Linnet, City Treasurer Laura Calkins, councilmen Robert Snow and Chuy Valerio, Corning Union High School board members Ken Vaughn and Todd Henderson, Corning Elementary board members Jesse Trotter and Marty Mathisen, and Healthcare District board members Ross Turner, Lilia Rodriguez and a third seat due to the resignation of board member Charles Rouse.
Local positions outside of Corning that will be on the ballot include Red Bluff City Council, City Clerk and Treasurer, Tehama City Council and City Clerk, El Camino Irrigation District, Gerber/Las Flores Community Services District, Los Molinos Community Services District, Rio Alto Water District and Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, Sky View County Water District.
School district board seats up for election, along with Corning, include Antelope School, Capay, Evergreen, Flournoy, Gerber, Kirkwood, Lassen View, Los Molinos, Orland, Red Bluff elementary and High school, Reeds Creek and Richfield.
Also on the ballot for a run-off is Jerry Crow and John Leach, both seeking to be District 5 Tehama County Supervisor. In March’s primary election, Leach earned 1,321 votes to Crow’s 952. A third candidate, Malinda Shotwell took home 664 votes in the preliminary race.
Following the final date of candidacy filing, an update story will be printed listing all who have placed their names on the ballot.