The candidate filing period in Tehama County has been extended for November's Consolidated General Election for special district board of directors, governing board members for school districts and city offices, said Tehama County Clerk and Recorder Jennifer Vise.
The filing period closes at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, for all interested parties excluding incumbents.
Positions for governing board members are open for filing in the following school districts: Antelope School District, Capay Jt. Union School District, Corning Union Elementary School District, Corning Union High School District, Flournoy School District, Gerber Union School District, Kirkwood School District, Lassen View School District, Los Molinos Unified School District - Los Molinos Trustee Area, Orland Jt. Unifed School District, Reeds Creek School District, Richfield School District and Red Bluff Union School District.
El Camino Irrigation District – Division 1, Gerber/Las Flores Community Services District, Sky View County Water District, Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District still have positions that are open for filing.
Also open for filing is council member and mayor in the City of Corning, and City of Red Bluff council member.
All interested parties are urged to contact the Tehama County Elections Department to obtain further information on the positions available, filing costs and appropriate forms. Please call the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free (866) 289-5307.