The vandalism and unauthorized removal of candidate signs for the Nov. 3 election is occurring in Tehama County, according to Jerry Crow and John Leach, two candidates seeking the seat for Tehama County Board of Supervisors District 5.
“This morning as I was driving to Red Bluff I was shocked and baffled to find at least nine of my Vote for Jerry Crow, Supervisor District 5 signs removed,” said Crow. “I have been hearing about Biden/Harris signs also being removed along the same route.”
Hazel Brandt posted recently her Biden/Harris flag had been vandalized.
Candidate signs at Pumpkinland and Burlison Fruit Stand have also been removed.
“This afternoon Burlison Fruit Stand contacted me to report that all my signs and her Trump signs, but one, were stolen,” Crow added.
Leach also reported some of his signs are missing describing the activity as “deplorable”.
Both candidates are calling upon residents to report the theft or removal of any candidate signs and asking whoever is conducting this type of behavior to stop.
The removal or theft of public election signs is theft of private property and a violation of California law – “(a) A person who takes, possesses, damages, reuses, or moves any political sign or signs without authorization from the owner of the sign or signs and with the intent to prevent, substantially alter, or substantially obscure the communication of the sign, is guilty of an infraction or a misdemeanor. Upon a second or subsequent conviction of a person under this section, the person shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding two thousand dollars ($2,000), or both.”