“We are thrilled to introduce the newest member of the Corning Police Department, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois canine named Blaze, who has been partnered with Officer Chase Corry,” said Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
Blaze came to the department from the Netherlands at a cost of $12,000. For several months now, Blaze and Corry have been attending rigorous and challenging police canine training in Sacramento, and will continue to do so through February. That training came at a cost of $6,000, and will continue on a regular basis throughout the life of the partnership.
“When the training is complete, Blaze and Corry will be a great partnership ready to hit the streets of Corning,” Fears said. “Blaze is a multi-purpose canine trained in protection, apprehension, patrol, and narcotics detection.”
Fears went on to say the department is very grateful for the generosity of several local businesses and organizations that helped the City of Corning make the acquisition of Blaze, pay for the training and purchase of equipment happen, especially the Corning Patriots, which back in 2018 raised and donated $20,000 to secure a police canine for the department. Funds donated for the police canine will also be used for regular veterinary care and other costs.
“Richfield Feed will be kindly supplying dog food for canine Blaze,” the chief said. “We look forward to having this team meeting the community that is so supportive of our department and its canine program.”
Fears, who was partner to the department’s last canine, Oso, said Blaze will have “big paws to fill.”
Oso retired four years ago after serving the department for nine years.
Corry joined the department in 2017. He grew up in Tehama County and graduated from Red Bluff High School.
His first experience in law enforcement was a four-year stint as a Tehama County Sheriff’s Explorer. He joined the U.S. Air Force following high school graduation and served as a military police officer for four years.
Corry was named the Corning Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2019.
A city has purchased a new Ford Explorer police patrol vehicle for the department and the use of Corry and Blaze. The Explorer is currently being equipped as a canine unit and will be delivered to the city as soon as it is ready.