Capay School seems to serve as a dividing line between Tehama and Glenn County, but that all changed as the Capay Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 55th annual Buffet Dinner fundraiser, a event that brought together the close-knit community once again.
For longtime residents of Capay, the annual dinner is a family tradition not to be missed.
“We’ve been coming here since I was nine,” said Doug Deleray of Capay. “I’m sure they did it for years before.”
Even new residents to the area loved the event, with one saying they plan on returning.
“We just moved here from Durham, and we love it,” said Dee Davis. “This is rural America and you have to support your local fire department.”
Even those not from Capay strive to attend the event.
“We missed the last two,” said Rozetta Peterson of Corning. “But we sent our boys.”
“Everybody is so friendly here,” added her husband, Earl Peterson.
This year, proceeds from the event will help to fund improved rescue and medical equipment as well as medical training and medical certification for the department.
“This is our main fundraiser of the year,” said Ian Turnbull, chief of the Capay Fire Protection District. Donations have played an important part in replacing outdated equipment and maintaining high-quality fire protection, rescue and medical services in our area.”
The event is an all-volunteer effort explained Turnbull.
He said in addition to the 21 members of the station, their families and friends, members of the Rancho Capay Women’s Club, Hibbons Motors and 4-H were on hand to volunteer.
The day’s menu included: Barreled cooked chicken, ham, salad, hot beans, bean salad, garlic bread, and Jell-o.
Along with dinner was an enormous amount of raffle prizes with tickets being purchased for only a dollar each.
“We truly appreciate the community for their support,” said Turnbull. “This helps us provide outstanding medical aid, rescue, and fire suspension services.”