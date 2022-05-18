Corning’s City Council approved 2022-23 Capital Improvement Plan is set to make approximately $1,353,000 in improvements utilizing Measure A tax increase funds.
The biggest chunk of the funds will go into the Fire Reserve Fund at $343,871, followed by $250,000 towards the Dispatch General Fund Contribution.
City street projects will come at a cost of $200,000 and $183,560 towards the Police Reserve Fund.
The Public Works Reserve Fund receives $184,401 and $106,259 will go to the park improvements at Northside Park.
Finally, the last chunk, $84,909 goes to Street Beautification and Alternate Bid
“The dollar amounts may need to be adjusted at 2022-23 final budget approval depending on City Council priorities and revenue and expenditure projections that are currently being finalized,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
She went on to explain as a result of inadequate city revenue, previous to the voter passage of Measure A half-cent tax increase, the city had not adequately funded its capital improvement projects, resulting in a bit of “catch up” to take place.
Within the next five years, the fire, police, public works, and recreation departments, combined would like the city to hire the equivalent of 12 additional full-time employees:
- 3-4 daytime firefighters
- police sergeant
- police officer
- police detective
- full-time city planner/economic development
- full-time recreation coordinator
- part-time recreation assistant
- three public works maintenance workers
- code enforcement officer
“I do not recommend utilizing Measure A funding for staffing until the daytime firefighters are hired,” Miller said. “I am reviewing the level of staffing and infrastructure improvement that can be accommodated within the General Fund as part of the 2022-23 budget cycle and thereafter.”