The Corning High School Cardinal Robotics Team may be a fledging group of creators, but the three-member group is already making a name for themselves in the world of competitive robotics.
Under the guidance of the team’s advisor, Joe Curiel, Arian Torres, 19, a senior, and Braian Torres, 17, a junior, have been creating Vex robots for about two years. Joining the team this year was 15-year-old freshman Alan De Lora.
The team creates the robots from scratch and use them to compete in “obstacle course” type games. Using remote or autonomous control team members move their robots over rocking platforms, pick up plastic rings, move cones and much more in a two minute period on a points earned strategy.
“They entire challenge is to get more points than your opposing team,” Curiel explained.
Earlier this year the team qualified to compete in a state competition, Northern California State Championship in Redding. Forty-two teams were entered in the competition, which worked on an elimination rounds platform.
Out of the 42 teams, the Cardinal Team ranked seventh overall in the end – a great accomplishment for the team.
“We were really nervous, but also there was an overall excitement,” Arian said. “We beat 16 Silicone Valley teams, that was really great.”
The team is now gearing up for next year’s season, which starts in September.
“We will be developing and building new robots, each based on whatever new games are announced,” Alan said.
Curiel describes the efforts of the team as “hands-on education”.
The story for each team member is about the same, having trouble in math, started working with Curiel who is a Corning High School math tutor, who in turn challenged the student to build a robot.
“He gave me components and then told be to build,” Braian said. “It was a kit, but without instructions.”
The team is funded by the after-school STAR program.
Arian said the robotics program has led him to go on to study robotic engineering.
“This has been a good preparation and I have learned so much,” he added.
Braian, who will be going to college, said he plans on taking what he has learned on the team into furthering his education and knowledge and develop it into a career in engineering.
The team’s newest member, Alan, said he will continue developing his robotics knowledge on the team.
“When I first came to see what this group was all about, I really liked what I saw,” he added. “Joe gave me some hardware with no instructions and said, ‘build something’ and I did. I built something I could actually compete with.”
Alan plans on becoming a diesel mechanic and feels his time in robotics will help him develop the skills needed for the career.
For more information on the Corning High School Cardinal Robotics Team contact Curiel at Corning High School 530-824-8000.