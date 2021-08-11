Tehama County Health Services Agency Public Health has learned that a Tehama County resident less than 10 years of age has been diagnosed with an extremely rare infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).
Testing performed by the California Department of Public Health and specialty laboratories were positive for evidence of Naegleria fowleri, the amoeba responsible for PAM. The most likely source of infection for the child was swimming in a freshwater lake in Tehama County.
PAM is extremely rare. Since 1971, only 10 cases have been reported in California. Humans become infected when water containing Naegleria fowleri enters the nose, usually while swimming or diving in fresh water.
People get infected when water containing the ameba goes up the nose forcefully. From the nose, the ameba can sometimes migrate to the brain and destroy brain tissue. The ameba has never been shown to have spread from one person to another. People do not get infected by drinking or swallowing water that contains Naegleria fowleri.
Information on Naegleria fowleri in recreational waters provided by the California Department of Disease Control is as follows:
Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic ameba (a single-celled living organism) that is commonly found in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers, and hot springs around the world. If water containing the ameba goes up the nose forcefully, the ameba can invade and cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).
Symptoms start 1-10 days after nasal exposure to Naegleria-containing water. Initial symptoms may include severe headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations.
There have only been a few documented cases in livestock that had access to bodies of fresh water, and no documented cases in domesticated animals.
The only certain way to prevent a Naegleria fowleri infection due to swimming is not to participate in fresh water-related activities. However, a person can take personal actions to reduce the risk of infection by limiting the amount of water going up the nose. These actions could include:
Swim in a swimming pool instead of untreated bodies of water like lakes and rivers.
Holding your nose or using nose clips when taking part in water-related activities.
Avoiding putting your head underwater in hot springs and other warm freshwater
bodies.
Avoiding water-related activities in all warm freshwater bodies during periods of
high temperatures.
Avoiding digging in or stirring up mud and scum while taking part in water-related
activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.
I an adult or child has had nasal exposure to warm, freshwater in the last 10 days and develop symptoms such as severe headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting, consult a doctor right away. Someone exposed to water contaminated with the ameba but is not experiencing symptoms after 10 days is probably not infected. It is still important to seek medical care immediately if any concerning symptoms develop.
More information on Naegleria fowleri can be found at www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria.