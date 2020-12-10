Detectives with the Tehama County Sheriff's Department are still trying to learn the motive behind the Dec. 5 shooting in the Lodge Hotel at Rolling Hills Casino.
The incident left a 36-year-old man in the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and the shooting suspect, John Matthew Justice, 35, of Chico jailed on $515,000 bail and charged with suspicion of attempted murder.
“We don't know if the shooting was a random act or not,” said Tehama County Assist. Sheriff Phil Johnston.
It is suspected Justice was a guest in one of the hotel's rooms, when for undetermined reasons, around 6:33 a.m., he left his room, walked into the hallway and used a handgun to shoot a single round through the door of a nearby room.
“The bullet struck the occupant of that room,” Johnston said. “We can't release the victim's name at this time, but we do know he has been released after being treated at an area hospital.”
The sheriff's office identified Justice as the alleged shooter and located a small caliber handgun in his hotel room believed to be the firearm used in the shooting, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Justice was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at 529-7900.