Casino staff manufactures medical essentials for clinics

Rolling Hills Casino employee volunteers are manufacturing medical essential supplies to benefit the Rolling Hills medical clinics in Corning and Red Bluff. The team of volunteers manufactured face masks, face shields and protective gowns that were delivered to the two clinic locations on Friday, April 10.
“Our Rolling Hills Casino Human Resources and Uniform departments are leading the manufacturing charge, putting to use their remarkable tailoring skills to support our community clinics,” said Damon Safranek, chief executive officer of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. “Together, we saw a valuable opportunity in reallocating their skills to manufacture the essential medical supplies.”
The manufacturing efforts come in time as the clinics’ personnel are facing the potential of a shortage of personal protective equipment, an impact from the worldwide fight against coronavirus. The employee volunteers worked on creating the medical essentials using supplies donated by Rolling Hills Casino. The team created a total of 600 face masks, 100 face shields and 100 gowns.
“We are grateful to the small but mighty team of volunteers whose efforts will greatly support our medical staff at the Rolling Hills Clinics,” said Tribal Chairman Andrew Alejandre. “Our medical personnel are relentlessly working to continue to provide quality healthcare amidst the effects of the global pandemic.”
The Rolling Hills clinics provide medical care and dental services to residents in Corning, Red Bluff and surrounding communities. B
Like many medical care facilities in the country, both clinics are taking protective measures to keep its personnel and patients safe during by offering Telehomecare and assessing ill patients before they enter the locations.
On March 17, the Tribal Council announced the temporary closure of the Rolling Hills Casino in support of the efforts to help slow the spread of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians owns Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, which includes the casino, three restaurants, the Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills and the Links Golf Course. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation has donated over $8 million to benefit local health, safety and education programs.