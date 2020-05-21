The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, owner and operator of the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort announced it will reopen its doors to guests 10 a.m., today, May 21. Tribe officials said the casino has taken the proper care and consideration to implement sanitation and safety procedures prior to the reopening of the property to ensure that employees and guests return to a safe environment.
Rolling Hills Casino, in its sovereignty, is not under the same state and federal COVID-19 regulations as non-American Indian businesses.
“After careful consideration and having full confidence in the health and safety procedures we have put in place, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Rolling Hills Casino. We feel confident that we can operate the facility safely and responsibly with the new procedures,” said Andrew Alejandre, Tribal chairman. “We’d like to thank our valued employees and guests for their patience, and we are excited to welcome them back to provide them with the best-in-class service they are used to.”
Paskenta Tribal leaders made the decision to reopen the casino after consulting with their trusted public health experts from the Rolling Hills Clinics and following the guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Tribal Council has also worked closely with Tehama County to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community. As the employer of more than 500 individuals, who live in Corning and the surrounding communities, working with the county was an essential factor for the Tribe to make the decision to reopen the casino. The Tribal Council also took into consideration the economic well-being of the surrounding community and is doing everything possible to help.
Rolling Hills Casino had been temporarily closed since March 17 in support of the efforts to help slow the spread of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Upon its reopening, Rolling Hills Casino guests can expect modified hours of operations as the casino fulfills an extensive cleaning routine. Rolling Hills Casino hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the extensive sanitation procedures that have been completed at the facility in the last several weeks, Rolling Hills Casino is implementing the following procedures for the reopening:
- Screening Measures: Rolling Hills Casino has implemented screening measures for all employees and guests before admittance into the casino. Temperature checks will be conducted using non-invasive forehead scan thermometers. Anyone displaying a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter the property.
- Innovative Machine Cleaning: Rolling Hills Casino is the first casino in the nation to implement a new process with Acres Gaming, the manufacturer of the casino’s slot dispatch system (Kai), that promptly alerts a “Clean Team” member when a player has left a gaming machine so that it can be thoroughly cleaned. Rolling Hills Casino is at the forefront of new technology by developing this functionality.
- Air Filtration: Rolling Hills Casino is increasing the capacity of the air filtration system to completely replenish the air inside of the casino with outside air every four and a half minutes. In addition, ozone ionizers will be in use in the hotel rooms and the casino.
- Sanitation: Rolling Hills Casino has implemented increased and enhanced routine cleaning. Hand-sanitation stations will be readily available throughout the casino and the hotel, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Thorough cleaning of gaming machines after each use will be completed by a newly created, Clean Team.
- Physical Distancing: Rolling Hills Casino is implementing a six-foot physical distancing policy, wherever feasible, and is reconfiguring the casino floor to promote social distancing. In addition, plastic barriers will be placed at all point of sale registers and counter tops.
- Mandatory Masks: All Rolling Hills Casino employees and guests will be required to wear masks upon entering the property.
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians owns Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, which includes the Casino, three restaurants, The Equestrian Center at Rolling Hills and The Links Golf Course. The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to community organizations each year, with over $9 million dollars donated to benefit local health, safety and education programs.