Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation & cooking time: 30 minutes
2 well-trimmed boneless beef top loin (strip) steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (6 to 8 ounces each)
3-1/3 tablespoons light Asian sesame dressing, divided
2 cups coleslaw mix
1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar
1/3 cup light mayonnaise
2 teaspoons Asian hot chili sauce
4 whole wheat French rolls, split lengthwise
1/2 cup thinly sliced seedless cucumber or sweet onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1. Brush beef steaks with 2 tablespoons dressing; let stand 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, combine coleslaw mix and vinegar in small bowl; refrigerate.
3. Combine mayonnaise and chili sauce in separate bowl; refrigerate.
4. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals; grill steaks, uncovered 10 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning occasionally. Let steaks rest 5 minutes; carve into thin slices.
5. Spread cut sides of rolls with mayonnaise mixture. Layer bottom of rolls with beef slices; drizzle with remaining 4 teaspoons dressing. Top with coleslaw mixture and cucumber; sprinkle with cilantro. Close sandwiches.