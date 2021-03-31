Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association winner of the Stihl Chainsaw for Accuracy Drive on the 16th hole at Wilcox Oaks Golf Course was, right, Ivar Amen, pictured with Charmaine Amen.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation & cooking time: 30 minutes

2 well-trimmed boneless beef top loin (strip) steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (6 to 8 ounces each)

3-1/3 tablespoons light Asian sesame dressing, divided

2 cups coleslaw mix

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

1/3 cup light mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Asian hot chili sauce

4 whole wheat French rolls, split lengthwise

1/2 cup thinly sliced seedless cucumber or sweet onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Brush beef steaks with 2 tablespoons dressing; let stand 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, combine coleslaw mix and vinegar in small bowl; refrigerate.

3. Combine mayonnaise and chili sauce in separate bowl; refrigerate.

4. Place steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals; grill steaks, uncovered 10 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, uncovered, 7 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning occasionally. Let steaks rest 5 minutes; carve into thin slices.

5. Spread cut sides of rolls with mayonnaise mixture. Layer bottom of rolls with beef slices; drizzle with remaining 4 teaspoons dressing. Top with coleslaw mixture and cucumber; sprinkle with cilantro. Close sandwiches.

