Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Master of Ceremonies Joe Vine at the recent Farm-City Dinner telling 4-H and chicken jokes on Nov. 1 at the Red Bluff Community Center.

Makes 6 servings (2 pita halves)

Total preparation & cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes.

1 pound ground beef (85 percent lean)

1 can (14.5 ounces) cranberry sauce with whole cranberries

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

2 tablespoons honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3 cups coleslaw mix

6 whole wheat pita pockets (6-inch diameter), cut in half crosswise, warmed

1. Brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4 inch crumbles; drain.

2. Add cranberry sauce, tomato paste, honey, garlic, salt and ginger to skillet with beef; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in coleslaw mix.

3. Fill warm pita pocket halves with scant 1/2 cup beef mixture. Serve immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you