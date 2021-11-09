Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings (2 pita halves)
Total preparation & cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes.
1 pound ground beef (85 percent lean)
1 can (14.5 ounces) cranberry sauce with whole cranberries
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
2 tablespoons honey
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground ginger
3 cups coleslaw mix
6 whole wheat pita pockets (6-inch diameter), cut in half crosswise, warmed
1. Brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4 inch crumbles; drain.
2. Add cranberry sauce, tomato paste, honey, garlic, salt and ginger to skillet with beef; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in coleslaw mix.
3. Fill warm pita pocket halves with scant 1/2 cup beef mixture. Serve immediately.