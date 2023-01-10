cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Traditional Christmas photo of children in pajamas features Tehama County cattle rancher Bryce Borror’s boys, Clayton and Nolan Borror, with cousins Griffin Thompson, Ainsley Martinez and Grant Thompson.

4 servings

Prep, cooking time 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef round tip steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick, or 1 pound beef strips for stir fry.

1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup prepared barbecue sauce

4 corn muffins, quartered

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut beef steaks crosswise into 1-inch wide strips; reserve. Cook and stir onion in oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove and keep warm.

Add beef strips (1/2 at a time) to skillet; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes. Add barbecue sauce and onions; heat until hot.

Place a equal amounts of beef mixture over each corn muffin.

