cattle corner

4 servings
Prep, cooking time 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef round tip steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick, or 1 pound beef strips for stir fry.
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
3/4 cup prepared barbecue sauce
4 corn muffins, quartered
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut beef steaks crosswise into 1-inch wide strips; reserve. Cook and stir onion in oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove and keep warm.
Add beef strips (1/2 at a time) to skillet; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes. Add barbecue sauce and onions; heat until hot.
Place a equal amounts of beef mixture over each corn muffin.