Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Mary Mackey, with Hazel and Hop Brown visiting at the Mt. Lassen Seafood Grand Opening.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound lean ground beef

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

Prepared barbecue sauce

4 slices (1 ounce each) Cheddar or mozzarella cheese

4 crusty rolls, split

Romaine lettuce

Sliced tomato

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In medium bowl, combine ground beef and onion, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2 inch thick patties.

2. Place patties on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill uncovered 14 to 16 minutes or until centers are no longer pink,

turning once. Approximately 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with barbecue sauce; top with cheese.

3. Line bottom half of each roll with lettuce and tomato; top with burger. Close sandwiches.

Tags

