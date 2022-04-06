Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound lean ground beef
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
Prepared barbecue sauce
4 slices (1 ounce each) Cheddar or mozzarella cheese
4 crusty rolls, split
Romaine lettuce
Sliced tomato
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In medium bowl, combine ground beef and onion, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2 inch thick patties.
2. Place patties on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill uncovered 14 to 16 minutes or until centers are no longer pink,
turning once. Approximately 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with barbecue sauce; top with cheese.
3. Line bottom half of each roll with lettuce and tomato; top with burger. Close sandwiches.