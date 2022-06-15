cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (approximately 4 ounces each)
1/8 teaspoon each garlic salt, ground ginger and pepper
2 teaspoons Oriental dark roasted sesame oil or corn oil, divided
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
1/4 cup each Grand Marnier, fresh orange juice, and balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon grated orange rind
1/8 teaspoon each orange bitters, if desired and hot pepper sauce
4 green onion brushes
1 small bunch watercress
1/2 orange sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
Pound beef tenderloin steaks with palm of hand, flattening to 3/4 inch thickness. Sprinkle both sides of steaks with garlic salt, ginger and pepper; brush with 1 teaspoon oil.
Mix soy sauce and cornstarch in small saucepan until smooth. Add grand Marnier, orange juice, vinegar, orange rind, bitters, and hot pepper sauce. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat; simmer just until sauce becomes transparent and thickened, stirring constantly Cover; remove from heat and reserve.
Heat remaining oil in heavy frying pan over high heat. Add steaks; panbroil 6 to 8 minutes or until steaks are well browned outside and rare inside, turning once. Add reserved sauce. Bring to a boil, turning steaks once or twice to glaze.
Spoon half the sauce into equal amounts onto four heated plates. Place steaks on top of sauce; spoon remaining sauce in equal amounts over steaks. Garnish with green onion brushes, watercress and orange slices.