cattle corner

Makes 40 appetizers
Cook/Prep 50 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1/2 pound Ground Beef
1/4 teaspoon salt
40 small button or cremini mushrooms (about 1-1/2 to 2 inch diameter)
1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs
3 tablespoons minced chives
1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend
Minced fresh chives (optional)
cooking.
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 375'F. Removed and reserve stems from mushrooms. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.
2. Combine ground beef, minced stems, blue cheese, bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.
3. Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 375'F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.