cattle corner

The 13th annual Beef ' n Brew will be Sept. 16, hosted by Tehama County CattleWomen and Downtown Red Bluff Business Association, with beef sponsors again helping furnish funds to the beef appetizer contestants to help purchase the beef for the appetizers.

Makes 40 appetizers

Cook/Prep 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 pound Ground Beef

1/4 teaspoon salt

40 small button or cremini mushrooms (about 1-1/2 to 2 inch diameter)

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs

3 tablespoons minced chives

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend

Minced fresh chives (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375'F. Removed and reserve stems from mushrooms. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.

2. Combine ground beef, minced stems, blue cheese, bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.

3. Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 375'F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.

