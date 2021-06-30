Cattle Corner

Makes 12 servings
Preparation time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 cups precooked shredded beef or beef sausage
1 tablespoon butter
2 cups sliced leeks
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup mashed potatoes
4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
12 frozen dinner rolls
1 egg, beaten
Toppings:
1 teaspoon each: sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onions
Instructions:
Thaw and rise dinner rolls according to package directions.
Melt butter in large non-stick skillet over medium heat until hot.
Add leeks, salt and pepper; adjust heat to low. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until the vegetables
are soft and begin to brown. Set aside to cool.
In large bowl, combine leeks, potatoes and cream cheese, mixing gently but thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Preheat oven to 350'F.
In small bowl combine toppings.
Using rolling pin, roll out one dinner roll to 4-inch circle. Place 1/4 cup beef mixture in center of roll. Pull edges of dough over beef mixture, pinch the dough closed. With your thumb, create dent in middle of knish.
Place knish on parchment-lined shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining rolls. Brush each knish with egg; sprinkle topping mixture on each knish.
Bake in 350'F oven 30 to 35 minutes or until knish is golden brown. Let knish rest 10 minutes before serving.