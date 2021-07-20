Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 45 minutes
Freezing time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes.
Ingredients:
1-3/4 - pound top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick
1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 cup diced celery
1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained
1/2 cup slivered almonds
Salad Dressing (see recipe below)
1 cup red seedless grapes, cut in half
1 cup green seedless grapes, cut in half
Leaf lettuce
Red and green seedless grape clusters
Celery heart pieces with green leaves
Salad Dressing, preparation time: 3 minutes
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
Combine mayonnaise, curry powder and soy sauce; mix well. Yield: 1/2 cup
Instructions:
Trim excess fat from boneless beef top sirloin steak. Partially freeze steak to firm; cut into 1/2 inch pieces.
Heat oil and soy sauce in wok over medium heat until hot. Add beef; stir-fry 5 to 10 minutes or until beef is just slightly pink. Pour off drippings.
Refrigerate beef until cool.
Meanwhile combine celery, water chestnuts and almonds. Add beef and toss lightly; cover and refrigerate.
Prepare salad dressing; add to beef mixture, stirring to coat. Add grape halves and toss lightly. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Line platter with lettuce; top with beef mixture. Garnish with grape clusters and celery hearts.