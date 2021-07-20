Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Freezing time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes.

Ingredients:

1-3/4 - pound top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick

1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 cup diced celery

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained

1/2 cup slivered almonds

Salad Dressing (see recipe below)

1 cup red seedless grapes, cut in half

1 cup green seedless grapes, cut in half

Leaf lettuce

Red and green seedless grape clusters

Celery heart pieces with green leaves

Salad Dressing, preparation time: 3 minutes

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

Combine mayonnaise, curry powder and soy sauce; mix well. Yield: 1/2 cup

Instructions:

Trim excess fat from boneless beef top sirloin steak. Partially freeze steak to firm; cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

Heat oil and soy sauce in wok over medium heat until hot. Add beef; stir-fry 5 to 10 minutes or until beef is just slightly pink. Pour off drippings.

Refrigerate beef until cool.

Meanwhile combine celery, water chestnuts and almonds. Add beef and toss lightly; cover and refrigerate.

Prepare salad dressing; add to beef mixture, stirring to coat. Add grape halves and toss lightly. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

Line platter with lettuce; top with beef mixture. Garnish with grape clusters and celery hearts.

