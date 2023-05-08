cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Friends and family celebrate Bill Borror's 90th birthday with beautiful cakes created by Linda Cameron and Nancy Alderson Mayr. The number nine had chocolate Angus cattle and green hay baler, and the zero featured almonds from bloom to kernels, and a rocking chair in frosting. Borror is from Tehama County and part of the Tehama Angus Ranch family.

Makes 4 servings

Prep and cooking time of 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick, or beef top round steak or flank steak

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup bottled teriyaki sauce

16 pieces (1x1 inch) fresh pineapple

1 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, drained

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut beef steak into 1/4 inch thick strips. Combine onion and teriyaki sauce. Place beef strips in small bowl; add marinade, stirring to coat.

Alternately thread beef strips (weaving back and forth), pineapple cubes and water chestnuts on bamboo or thin metal skewers. Place kabobs on grid over medium coals. Grill 4 minutes, turning once.

Serving suggestion: Hot cook rice and stir-fried broccoli, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

