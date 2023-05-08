cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Prep and cooking time of 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick, or beef top round steak or flank steak
1 small onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup bottled teriyaki sauce
16 pieces (1x1 inch) fresh pineapple
1 can (8 ounces) water chestnuts, drained
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut beef steak into 1/4 inch thick strips. Combine onion and teriyaki sauce. Place beef strips in small bowl; add marinade, stirring to coat.
Alternately thread beef strips (weaving back and forth), pineapple cubes and water chestnuts on bamboo or thin metal skewers. Place kabobs on grid over medium coals. Grill 4 minutes, turning once.
Serving suggestion: Hot cook rice and stir-fried broccoli, mushrooms and red bell peppers.