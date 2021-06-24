Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Chilling time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 pound boneless beef rump roast

2 tablespoons shortening

1 cup chopped onion, divided

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped crystalized ginger

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1/2 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

2 medium Granny Smith apples, unpeeled and chopped

1/ 2 cup chopped parsley

1 1/2 cups torn spinach

1/2 pound spinach leaves

2 medium red apples, sliced

walnuts

Directions:

Brown beef in shortening in Dutch oven. Add 3/4 cup onion and water; simmer over low heat 1 hour or until tender.

Remove roast; discard cooking liquid and onions. Cool 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile for dressing, combine oil, lemon juice, ginger, honey, lemon peel, garlic, salt and pepper; reserve.

Cut roast into 1/2 inch pieces; trim all excess fat.

Combine beef, remaining onion, apple and parsley. Add dressing and toss thoroughly.

Cover and refrigerate at least 1/2 hour.

Add spinach; toss gently. Serve beef salad on a bed of spinach leaves. Garnish with red apple slices and walnuts.

