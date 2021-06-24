Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 45 minutes
Chilling time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 to 2 pound boneless beef rump roast
2 tablespoons shortening
1 cup chopped onion, divided
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped crystalized ginger
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
1/2 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground pepper
2 medium Granny Smith apples, unpeeled and chopped
1/ 2 cup chopped parsley
1 1/2 cups torn spinach
1/2 pound spinach leaves
2 medium red apples, sliced
walnuts
Directions:
Brown beef in shortening in Dutch oven. Add 3/4 cup onion and water; simmer over low heat 1 hour or until tender.
Remove roast; discard cooking liquid and onions. Cool 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile for dressing, combine oil, lemon juice, ginger, honey, lemon peel, garlic, salt and pepper; reserve.
Cut roast into 1/2 inch pieces; trim all excess fat.
Combine beef, remaining onion, apple and parsley. Add dressing and toss thoroughly.
Cover and refrigerate at least 1/2 hour.
Add spinach; toss gently. Serve beef salad on a bed of spinach leaves. Garnish with red apple slices and walnuts.