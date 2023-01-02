Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Mike and Kendra McCluskey, of Tehama County at Turtle Bay Exploration Park during the holidays.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound lean beef cubed steaks

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

4 1/2 teaspoons Spicy Seasoning Mix, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can (28 ounces) plum tomatoes, undrained

2 cups frozen whole kernel corn

Spicy Seasoning Mix

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

Combine all ingredients. Store, covered, in airtight container. Shake before using to blend. Makes about 1/3 cup.

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in deep large skillet over medium heat 5 minutes.

Meanwhile cut each beef steak lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips; cut crosswise in 1-inch pieces.

Sprinkle beef with 2 teaspoons spicy seasoning. Stir-fry beef and onion 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt, if desired. Add tomatoes (break up with back of spoon), corn and remaining 2 1/2 teaspoons spicy seasoning. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium- low and simmer, uncovered, 18 to 20 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you