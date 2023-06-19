cattle corner

Makes four servings
Prep/cook time of 40 minutes
1 pound Ground Beef (96 percent lean)
1 can (15 ounces) reduced sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes
1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeno peppers
2 tablespoons chili powder
Toppings: Sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, sliced avocado (optional)
1. 1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
2. 2. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with toppings, as desired.