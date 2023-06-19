cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

The Celebration of Life for Jerry Hemsted was 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Red Bluff Elks Lodge. This photo from Jan. 9, 2022 at a birthday celebration with, from left, Brad Peek, Joan and Jerry Hemsted, Cathy and Ron Tobin.

Makes four servings

Prep/cook time of 40 minutes

1 pound Ground Beef (96 percent lean)

1 can (15 ounces) reduced sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeno peppers

2 tablespoons chili powder

Toppings: Sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, sliced avocado (optional)

1. 1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

2. 2. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with toppings, as desired.

