Cattle Corner

Makes 6 to 8 servings
Preparation time: 35 minutes
Cooking time: 2 hours 5 minutes
INGREDIENTS
3 1/2 pound boneless beef chuck arm pot roast, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces
1/4 cup oil
4 medium onions, sliced and separated into rings
1 apple, peeled and coarsely chopped
1/2 cup golden seedless raisins
2 tablespoons tomato paste
4 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) beef broth
1/2 cup dry vermouth
1 teaspoon rose water
Hot cooked rice
Whole blanched almonds and coconut, toasted
Orange slices
Watercress
INSTRUCTIONS:
Trim all excess fat from beef chuck cubes.
Brown beef in oil in Dutch oven (in batches, if necessary).
Remove meat with slotted spoon; reserve.
Add onions and cook until transparent.
Add apple, raisins, tomato paste, curry powder, cinnamon, pepper, salt and cardamom; stir.
Add browned beef cubes, beef broth, vermouth and rose water; stir.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Serve beef and sauce over hot cooked rice. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and coconut. Garnish with orange slices and water cress.