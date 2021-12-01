Cattle Corner

File photo

The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale will be held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds the last week of January.

6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 13 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

6 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (approximately 4 ounces each)

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

3 tablespoons butter

8 small mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons diagonally sliced green onions, cut into 1/2 - inch pieces

2 tablespoons white wine

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

Lemon peel roses

Green onions

Citrus leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Combine lemon pepper and cardamom; sprinkle over tenderloin steaks.

2. Heat butter in heavy frying pan to bubbling (do not burn). Add steaks and panfry 7 to 8 minutes, turning once. Remove steaks to heated platter and keep warm.

3. Add mushrooms and onions to frying pan; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in wine, soy sauce and mustard, scraping up brown meat bits; heat thoroughly.

4. Pour sauce over steaks. Garnish with lemon peel roses, green onions and citrus leaves.

Tags

Recommended for you