Cattle Corner

6 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 13 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
6 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (approximately 4 ounces each)
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
3 tablespoons butter
8 small mushrooms, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons diagonally sliced green onions, cut into 1/2 - inch pieces
2 tablespoons white wine
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
Lemon peel roses
Green onions
Citrus leaves
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Combine lemon pepper and cardamom; sprinkle over tenderloin steaks.
2. Heat butter in heavy frying pan to bubbling (do not burn). Add steaks and panfry 7 to 8 minutes, turning once. Remove steaks to heated platter and keep warm.
3. Add mushrooms and onions to frying pan; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in wine, soy sauce and mustard, scraping up brown meat bits; heat thoroughly.
4. Pour sauce over steaks. Garnish with lemon peel roses, green onions and citrus leaves.