cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Thanks to beef sponsors for the upcoming Beef n’ Brew in Red Bluff - Corning Ford, Suburban Propane, Orland Livestock Commission Yard, Golden State Farm Credit, Big O Tires, Animal Health International, Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale, Cornerstone Bank, and Certified Hereford Beef. These sponsors are able to help the beef appetizer vendors with the cost of the beef in their entrees during the 13th annual Beef 'n Brew on Sept. 16 in historic downtown Red Bluff. Pictured is a beef appetizer vendor from last year’s event.

Makes 12 servings

Marinate time: up to 2 hours

Preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick

Marinade:

1/2 cup reduced-fat Asian-style dressing

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon packed brown sugar

Sauce:

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup low-fat milk

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

COOKING

1. Soak 12 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain (or, you can grill or saute the beef instead of skewers).

2. Cut steak into 1/ 8-inch strips; set aside.

3. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl; reserve 1/2 for basting. Add beef strips; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator up to 2 hours.

4. Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients.

5. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef, weaving back and forth onto each skewer. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, about 2 to 3 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining marinade. Serve with peanut sauce.

