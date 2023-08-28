cattle Corner

Makes 12 servings
Marinate time: up to 2 hours
Preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 1 inch thick
Marinade:
1/2 cup reduced-fat Asian-style dressing
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon packed brown sugar
Sauce:
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup low-fat milk
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
COOKING
1. Soak 12 6-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain (or, you can grill or saute the beef instead of skewers).
2. Cut steak into 1/ 8-inch strips; set aside.
3. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl; reserve 1/2 for basting. Add beef strips; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator up to 2 hours.
4. Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients.
5. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef, weaving back and forth onto each skewer. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, about 2 to 3 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining marinade. Serve with peanut sauce.