Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County CattleWomen sharing beef information at the Big-O-Tires opening at the I-5 Tire location in Red Bluff. Big O Tires will be one of the beef appetizer sponsors at the 12th annual Beef 'n Brew in downtown Red Bluff, Sept. 17. Pictured from left is Laurel Walker, TCCW President Kendra McCluskey, and Beef Ambassador Jacey Pray.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 beef eye round or tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick

1-1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 cup ready-to-serve beef broth

1/8 teapoon dried thyme leaves

1 small bay leaf

2 tablespoons dry red wine

1/8 teaspoon black peppercorns, crushed

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat large heavy skillet over medium heat 5 minutes. Place beef steaks in skillet and cook 8 to 10 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once.

Meanwhile dissolve cornstarch in broth in small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in thyme and bay leaf. Reduce heat to medium and cook until mixture is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 5 minutes.

Stir in wine and peppercorns; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf.

Spoon sauce over steaks.

