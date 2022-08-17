Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
4 beef eye round or tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick
1-1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
1 cup ready-to-serve beef broth
1/8 teapoon dried thyme leaves
1 small bay leaf
2 tablespoons dry red wine
1/8 teaspoon black peppercorns, crushed
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat large heavy skillet over medium heat 5 minutes. Place beef steaks in skillet and cook 8 to 10 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once.
Meanwhile dissolve cornstarch in broth in small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in thyme and bay leaf. Reduce heat to medium and cook until mixture is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 5 minutes.
Stir in wine and peppercorns; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove bay leaf.
Spoon sauce over steaks.