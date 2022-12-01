cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Prep/Cooking time 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 boneless beef chuck top blade steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick or beef rib eye, tenderloin or eye round steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1/2 red or green bell pepper, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 can (8 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 cup sliced green onions
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add bell pepper. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Stir in corn, vinegar and ground red pepper; continue cooking, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove relish from skillet; keep warm.
Heat same skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef steaks; cook 3 minutes or to desired doneness, turning once. Season with garlic salt.
Return corn relish and add onions to skillet. Cook 1 minute or until heated through.