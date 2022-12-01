cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Branding time at Antelope Creek Cattle Company. Greg Weber with the historic "pilot wheel" branding iron gets ready to brand while others are vaccinating the calf to keep it healthy.

Makes 4 servings

Prep/Cooking time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless beef chuck top blade steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick or beef rib eye, tenderloin or eye round steaks, cut 1/2 inch thick

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/2 red or green bell pepper, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1 can (8 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 cup sliced green onions

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add bell pepper. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Stir in corn, vinegar and ground red pepper; continue cooking, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove relish from skillet; keep warm.

Heat same skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef steaks; cook 3 minutes or to desired doneness, turning once. Season with garlic salt.

Return corn relish and add onions to skillet. Cook 1 minute or until heated through.

