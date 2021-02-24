Cattle Corner

Serves: Six
Prep time: 25 minutes. Cook time: 2-1/2 hours
1 1/2 pounds beef chuck, well trimmed of fat and cubed
2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
1/ 2 cup smoked ham, cut in 1/2 inch strips
1 medium onions, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, minced or pressed
1 medium carrot, cut in 1/2 inch slices
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup parsley
1 bay leaf
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 cup Burgundy or other dry red wine
Salt to taste
Instructions:
1. In a large frying pan, brown beef well in heated butter.
2. When beef is browned, add ham strips and brown them.
3. Add onions, garlic, carrot, mushrooms, parsley, bay leaf, salt, pepper, thyme and tomato paste. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer until meat is very tender (about 2 hours).
4. With slotted spoon, remove meat and vegetables to a serving dish; keep warm.
5. Bring cooking liquid to a boil, and cook, stirring frequently, until reduced and slightly thickened. Salt to taste. Pour over meat and serve with tiny new potatoes cooked in their jackets, egg noodles or fresh bread.