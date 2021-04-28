Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Dave Russell spoke to Tehama County Cattlemen about the Disaster Livestock Access Program, commonly known as the Pass Program at a recent meeting.

Makes 4 servings

Cooking time: 25 minutes

1-1/4 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 can (14 1/2 oz) beef broth

1 cup couscous

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/4 inch thick strips

1/2 cup coarsely chopped Vidalia onion

1/2 cup prepared honey-Dijon barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Parsley sprigs

1. Cut steak lengthwise in half and then cut into 1/4 inch thick strips; set aside.

2. Bring beef broth to a boil in medium saucepan. Stir in couscous; cover pan and remove from heat.

3. Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot in large nonstick skillet. Add beef, 1/2 at a time, and stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; keep warm.

4. Stir-fry bell pepper and onion in same skillet 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp- tender. Return beef to skillet; stir in barbecue sauce. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Arrange beef mixture on couscous; sprinkle with chopped parsley. Garnish with parsley sprigs.

