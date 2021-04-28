Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Cooking time: 25 minutes
1-1/4 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick
1 can (14 1/2 oz) beef broth
1 cup couscous
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/4 inch thick strips
1/2 cup coarsely chopped Vidalia onion
1/2 cup prepared honey-Dijon barbecue sauce
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Parsley sprigs
1. Cut steak lengthwise in half and then cut into 1/4 inch thick strips; set aside.
2. Bring beef broth to a boil in medium saucepan. Stir in couscous; cover pan and remove from heat.
3. Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot in large nonstick skillet. Add beef, 1/2 at a time, and stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; keep warm.
4. Stir-fry bell pepper and onion in same skillet 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp- tender. Return beef to skillet; stir in barbecue sauce. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Arrange beef mixture on couscous; sprinkle with chopped parsley. Garnish with parsley sprigs.