Cattle Corner

Tehama County Cattlemen's Association will have a Sporting Clay Shoot on Feb. 28 at Clear Creek Sports Club in Corning, and on March 27 an 18 Hole Golf Scramble and Lunch at Wilcox Oaks Golf Course. For information call 736-3428 or 570-1276.

8 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes

2 pounds ground beef

2 cans (10- 1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 envelope (1.25 ounces) dry onion soup mix

2 cups light whipping cream

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

Hot cooked egg noodles

Olives

Paprika

Parsley

Brown ground beef in large frying pan. Do not crumble; separate into chunks. Pour off drippings. Add cream of mushroom soup, dry onion soup mix, cream, milk, salt and pepper. Simmer, uncovered, over low heat 30 minutes. Serve beef mixture over noodles. Garnish with olives, paprika and parsley.

