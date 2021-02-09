Cattle Corner

8 servings
Preparation time: 5 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes
2 pounds ground beef
2 cans (10- 1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 envelope (1.25 ounces) dry onion soup mix
2 cups light whipping cream
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
Hot cooked egg noodles
Olives
Paprika
Parsley
Brown ground beef in large frying pan. Do not crumble; separate into chunks. Pour off drippings. Add cream of mushroom soup, dry onion soup mix, cream, milk, salt and pepper. Simmer, uncovered, over low heat 30 minutes. Serve beef mixture over noodles. Garnish with olives, paprika and parsley.