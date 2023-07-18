cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Linda Rosser, pictured, celebrates her 90th birthday with a party. She grew up on the Charles Stover Ranch, now known as Dye Creek Preserve, Los Molinos and graduated from Red Bluff High School.

Makes 4 servings

Prep/cooking time of 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1-inch thick

1 pound red-skinned potatoes

2 medium yellow or zucchini squash

Sauce:

3/4 cup steak sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

DIRECTIONS

1. Cut potatoes into 1- 1/2 inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

2. Combine sauce ingredients in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 minutes, stirring once.

3. Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak and squash into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

4. Place kabobs on a grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) done, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce during the last 5 minutes.

