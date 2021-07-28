Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Preparation time: 50 minutes

Cooking time: 42 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 medium onion, chopped

2 eggs

1 can (16 ounces) sauerkraut, drained

1 cup rye bread crumbs

1/2 cup thousand island dressing

2 tablespoons mustard, preferably hot and spicy

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

Salt and ground pepper to taste

1 package hot roll mix or 1 load frozen bread dough, thawed

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Parsley

Cherry tomatoes

Instructions:

Brown ground beef with onion; pour off drippings.

Separate 1 egg; reserve egg white.

Combine with ground beef and onion the sauerkraut, bread crumbs, dressing, mustard, caraway seeds, whole egg and egg yolk, salt and pepper; reserve.

Prepare bread dough according to package directions.

Roll dough into a 16 x 12-inch rectangle. Place on greased baking sheet. Spread 1/3 of beef mixture down center of dough.

Sprinkle with 1/3 of cheese.

Repeat two more times.

Make diagonal cuts 1 1/2 inches wide, in both sides of dough from outer edge to filling. Tuck ends of dough over filling. Cross strips of dough over filling beginning at ends and working toward center. Cross center strips to form a bow.

Brush loaf with reserved beaten egg white; sprinkle with additional caraway seeds.

Bake in moderate oven (375’F) 30 to 40 minutes. Garnish with parsley and tomatoes.

