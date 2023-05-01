cattle corner

4 servings
Prep and cooking time is 22 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick or beef top loin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick
2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese
4 teaspoons plain low-fat yogurt
2 teaspoons minced onion
Dash pepper
1 large clove garlic, halved
1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
2 teaspoons chopped parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine cream cheese, blue cheese, yogurt, onion and pepper; reserve.
Rub each side of beef steaks with garlic.
Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 5 to 6 minutes.
Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Turn and broil 3 to 4 minutes.
Season with remaining salt.
Top each steak with an equal amount of reserved cheese mixture. Broil an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Garnish with parsley.