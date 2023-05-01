cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Grand Marshall of the Red Bluff Round-Up Parade on April 22 was PRCA bareback rider RC Landingham riding atop the stage coach with his wife, Bliss, and young son. Landingham grew up in Tehama County and was a District 1 California High School Rodeo member.

4 servings

Prep and cooking time is 22 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick or beef top loin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain low-fat yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash pepper

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine cream cheese, blue cheese, yogurt, onion and pepper; reserve.

Rub each side of beef steaks with garlic.

Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 5 to 6 minutes.

Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Turn and broil 3 to 4 minutes.

Season with remaining salt.

Top each steak with an equal amount of reserved cheese mixture. Broil an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Garnish with parsley.

Tags

